Strasburg residents under boil water advisory due to low pressure

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – City officials “out of an abundance of caution” issued a boil water advisory for Strasburg due to concerns over low water pressure.

The precautionary notice was issued on Monday after the Strasburg water storage facility was drained while crews battled a fire near Byers, according to a news release.

“While no contamination has been detected, this advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution to keep residents and businesses safe. Work is currently being performed on the water system with the goal of lifting the advisory by July 17,” said the release.

Strasburg residents are urged to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

The city said water for drinking, making ice, washing clothes and brushing teeth should be from bottled or boiled water.

“Infants, older adults, and immunocompromised people should avoid drinking the water during this time and instead use bottled water,” city officials said.