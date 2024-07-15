Watch Now
NewsLocal

Actions

Strasburg residents under boil water advisory due to low pressure

Strasburg residents are urged to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
Study: Nearly half of US faucets contaminated with harmful chemicals
Posted at 3:58 PM, Jul 15, 2024

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – City officials “out of an abundance of caution” issued a boil water advisory for Strasburg due to concerns over low water pressure.

The precautionary notice was issued on Monday after the Strasburg water storage facility was drained while crews battled a fire near Byers, according to a news release.

“While no contamination has been detected, this advisory has been issued out of an abundance of caution to keep residents and businesses safe. Work is currently being performed on the water system with the goal of lifting the advisory by July 17,” said the release.

Strasburg residents are urged to bring water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.

The city said water for drinking, making ice, washing clothes and brushing teeth should be from bottled or boiled water.

“Infants, older adults, and immunocompromised people should avoid drinking the water during this time and instead use bottled water,” city officials said.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
pack-a-backpack-homepage-promo.jpg

Community

Pack A Backpack equips students for success: How to help