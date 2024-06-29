Stolen e-bike recovered but Jefferson County Walmart bike thief still unidentified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The thief who shoplifted a bolt cutter from Walmart to steal a kid’s e-bike parked out front has still not been identified, but the bike is back where it belongs.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday that the e-bike was recovered in perfect condition and returned to 12-year-old Alex.

The sheriff’s office said Alex was thrilled when investigators Clarkson and Gist returned the bike to him.

The e-bike theft occurred June 19 around 1:15 p.m. outside a Walmart at C-470 and W. Bowles Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said Alex rode his bike to Walmart to buy fishing tackle.

While the victim was inside the store, the suspect saw the bike, went into the store, stole bolt cutters, and used them to steal the boy’s e-bike.

The suspected bike thief is described as a white male. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words “Columbia” and a logo on the back and a black and white baseball hat with a logo.

If you can identify the man, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 303-271-5612. You can remain anonymous.