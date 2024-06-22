Watch Now
Jeffco Sheriff: Man steals bolt cutters from Walmart to steal kid’s ebike locked up in front of retailer

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
jeffcobiketheif.png
Posted at 2:14 PM, Jun 22, 2024

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help identifying an alleged bike thief who, on Wednesday, shoplifted bolt cutters to steal a boy’s e-bike.

The ebike theft occurred Wednesday around 1:15 p.m. outside a Walmart at C-470 and W. Bowles Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the 12-year-old boy rode his bike to Walmart to buy fishing tackle.

While the victim was inside the store, the suspect saw the bike, went into the store, stole bolt cutters, and used them to steal the boy’s ebike, according to the sheriff’s office

The suspected bike thief is described as a white male. He was wearing a blue T-shirt with the words “Columbia” and a logo on the back and a black and white baseball hat with a logo.

If you can identify the man, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office tipline at 303-271-5612. You can remain anonymous.

