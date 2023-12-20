Still no answers after Wheat Ridge jewelry and antique store owner's murder

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — It's been nearly three weeks since a Wheat Ridge antique and jewelry shop owner was shot and killed inside his shop during a possible robbery.

It happened the morning of Nov. 29 in the 7200 block of W. 38th Avenue, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Friends and family of the victim, Peter Damian Arguello, owner of Peter Damian Fine Jewelry & Antiques are shocked and devastated by the senseless tragedy.

Denver7 spoke with Lori Doyle, owner of Salone' Bellissima, which is located a couple of doors down from Arguello's shop, who said she had just finished cutting a client's hair the morning of the tragedy, on Nov. 29.

When she heard about the shots at his shop, she rushed to the scene.

"Me and my client go running out the back door and found Peter laying outside his back door," said Doyle. "I mean, I ran over there, 'Peter!' — you know, that's all I kept saying until I got to him and was touching him. He was gone. It was just surreal. I think everything just stopped and went in slow motion."

Days have gone by and his loved ones are working to keep his memory alive while still awaiting answers.

"I don't want him to just go away," said Doyle. "It happened a few weeks ago, but it seems like it happened a year ago. It just seems everything just got quiet. You know, kind of like crickets."

Denver7 reached out to the Wheat Ridge Police Department who said they continue to work to "follow leads and aggressively investigate" but could not provide additional information.

So far no suspects have been identified by law enforcement.

"We all feel like there was more than one person because ... there was a struggle — you could tell inside the back at his shop. And I don't think he saw it coming," Doyle said.

Anyone with information is asked call Detective Mark Slavsky at 303-235-2807 or email mslavsky@ci.Wheatridge.co.us.

Arguello's family members have launched a GoFundMe fundraiser to support his wife and son.