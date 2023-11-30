Police search for suspect involved in Wheat Ridge homicide

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. — Police in Wheat Ridge are looking for a suspect they believe is involved in a homicide that occurred Wednesday morning.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 7200 block of W. 38th Avenue, according to the Wheat Ridge Police Department.

Officers arrived to find a deceased man on scene. Police did not reveal his cause of death, but said they are investigating the death as a homicide. His identity was not released.

The incident occurred close to Steven’s Elementary School. A resource officer assigned to the school was on hand helping with the investigation and relayed real-time information to school staff. There was no immediate danger to the school.

Police released an image of the suspect vehicle later in the afternoon. They believe the vehicle is a red 2003-2007 Chevy Silverado.

Anyone with information, images or video is asked call Detective Mark Slavsky at 303-235-2807 or email mslavsky@ci.Wheatridge.co.us.