Sterling Ranch residents, developers debate charter school land dedication

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Sterling Ranch, one of Colorado's master-planned communities, has become the center of a heated debate over school land.

The controversy centered on whether John Adams Academy, a 26-acre charter school currently under construction in Sterling Ranch, should count toward the developers' commitment to dedicate 110 acres for schools in the community.

Douglas County leaders faced the decision Tuesday night of whether to include the charter school in the public school land dedication total, with state law defining charter schools as public institutions.

Ultimately, commissioners voted unanimously to allow John Adams Academy to be included, and Sterling Ranch developers increased their land donation from 110 acres to 125 acres, which they said will create space for another district-led school.

Leading up to the vote, there was nearly four hours of public comment.

Denver7 Pictured: A packed house at Tuesday's Land Use Public Hearing in Douglas County

"This is in honor of fairness and honoring parental choice," one woman said at the podium, in support of including the charter in the land dedication.

However, other residents argued the decision would break promises made about traditional neighborhood schools, which influenced their decision to move to Sterling Ranch in the first place.

"Making this change damages our community potential and community trust," one resident told Douglas County commissioners.

Robyn DePan, a Sterling Ranch mother leading efforts for more district-led schools in the community, expressed concerns about future educational options if they amendment to Sterling Ranch's planned development agreement passed.

Right now, a DCSD public elementary school funded by a bond passed last year is set to open in Sterling Ranch in fall of 2027.

Denver7 Pictured: Robyn DePan, Lives in Sterling Ranch

"I have fears and cautions that if this amendment passes, we'll never have another Douglas County School District school here, and that means we have one elementary school and we'll never have a middle or high school," DePan said.

Ellie Reynolds, co-founder of John Adams Academy, defended the charter school's inclusion in the land dedication.

"My big message to everyone is that charter schools are public schools, and they should qualify for land dedication, just like district schools," Reynolds said.

Denver7 Pictured: Ellie Reynolds, co-founder of John Adams Academy in Sterling Ranch

Commissioners praised Brock Smethills, president of Sterling Ranch development company, for offering up the additional land at the end of the public hearing.

After the vote, Douglas County Schools provided Denver7 with this statement which says in part, "We are disappointed that a land use issue where the district’s primary concern is ensuring that sufficient land for future schools is set aside turned into a debate about charter schools."

You can read the full statement from DCSD below:

"We are disappointed that a land use issue where the district’s primary concern is ensuring that sufficient land for future schools is set aside turned into a debate about charter schools. 25% of our students attend public charter schools and we honor those family choices and appreciate all of our amazing schools, neighborhood and charter.



It was also disappointing that the County Commissioners denied the school district the opportunity to testify as a referral agency and a community partner. The School District’s priority remains the best interest of our students (current and future) and our community.



We will continue to work with Sterling Ranch and the County on solutions that benefit our entire community and we believe some progress is being made in that regard."

Douglas County School District

Conversations between the school district and developers are expected to continue in the coming months as the community continues to grow.