Sterling Ranch puts grazing cows to work for wildfire mitigation efforts

STERLING RANCH, Colo. - With high fire danger across the Colorado Front Range, the Sterling Ranch community is utilizing unique mitigation efforts — including grazing cows and fire-resistant home designs — to protect its residents.

Gary Debus, general manager of community affairs for Sterling Ranch, said the community partners with Douglas and Arapahoe counties on mitigation.

▶️ Denver7's Tyler Melito dug into some unique approaches to wildfire mitigation in Sterling Ranch

Cows assist with fire mitigation in Sterling Ranch

"We want to be great neighbors," Debus said. "We have a great transportation network here as part of our development that we're building a brand new community, a 21st century community."

A key part of that plan involves cows, which can each eat 30 pounds of dry grass a day.

"These cows are our first line of fire defense, and that is, we reduce that opportunity for a fire to build on that two to three foot tall grass and winds like this and get rolling with 20 to 30 foot flames that can't be put out," Debus said.

Beyond the fields, fire mitigation is built directly into the community's homes. Houses are constructed with fire-resistant materials, concrete fences and slightly elevated foundations to prevent flames from catching the bottom of the structures.

Debus says they could've gone with a cheaper option for building, but this was about making sure the community lasts for decades, and the residents feel comfortable in their homes when danger comes up.

"If we were building 100 homes in Sterling Ranch, these would probably be wood, because you want to make as much money as you can, as quick as you can. That's not the case here. This is this is meant to last. It's meant to be great for the community in the long term," Debus said.

And that thought in how her home is built brings comfort to people like Beck.

"We live in a duplex, so if fire should start on the other side, it won't come into our side because there's a blockage," Mary Beck said.

Allie Vogels told Denver7's Tyler Melito she thinks about the threat of wildfires frequently, especially given the dry conditions.

"I mean, honestly, quite a bit. Now, with how dry it is in like Isaid last year, there were a bunch of little fires that were allover the place," said Vogels.

But because of the proactive approach brings peace of mind to residents like Vogels.

"Even last year, there were a bunch of little fires that were all around so knowing that the builders are actually putting that in the forefront of their minds when they're making these developments, it's a big deal," Vogels said.

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