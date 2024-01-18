Steamboat Springs School District cancels Thursday classes due to 'hazardous road conditions'

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — The Steamboat Springs School District has canceled all classes and extracurricular activities scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 18 due to "hazardous road conditions."

Colorado saw dangerously cold temperatures and heavy snow early this week due to an arctic cold front. Another cold front will move across the state Thursday, bringing colder temperatures and heavy mountain snow.

In a letter, Superintendent Dr. Celine Wicks said "the well-being of our students and staff is our foremost priority" and the decision to cancel "was not made lightly."

The impacted schools include:



Soda Creek Elementary

Strawberry Park Elementary

Sleeping Giant School

Steamboat Springs Middle School

Steamboat Springs High School

Yampa Valley High School

Wicks said North Routt Community Charter School will contact their families with any updates to their operations.

Further updates will be posted to the school district's website and social media pages.