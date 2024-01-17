Temps in the 40s return to Denver Wednesday, with more mountain snow

Finally, some milder air will return to Denver, the Front Range and eastern plains Wednesday. High temperatures will reach the 40s by the afternoon.

Winds in the mountains and foothills will be strong from the northwest, with gusts as high as 55-65 mph. Areas of blowing and drifting snow may limit visibility at times through the day.

More heavy mountain snow will develop Wednesday, with winter weather advisories and Winter Storm Warnings in place for our northern and central mountains. Expect snow, heavy at times, and blowing snow over higher terrain.

Another cold front will move across Colorado Thursday, with more mountain snow and some light snow or flurries for Denver.

As skies clear Friday, temperatures will be cold again, but not nearly as severe.

Milder weather will move into Colorado over the weekend and Denver should have highs in the 40s to low 50s Saturday through Monday!

