All services restored at Colorado driver license offices

DENVER — Driver license renewals in Colorado were among services impacted statewide Monday after an outage forced the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles to reschedule appointments at all driver license offices.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, services were restored, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The technical issue impacted new licenses as well as renewals, the creation of I.D. cards and instructional permits, according to a release.

The DMV said services still working included knowledge tests for permits, endorsements and requests for motor vehicle records.

The state’s motor vehicles division said it would reach out to Coloradans with an appointment to reschedule or offer an alternative service.

There was no indication on when all DMV services would be restored and some services were available online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or the myColorado app.

Residents who live in an area with a motor vehicle express kiosk can still use it to renew vehicle registrations while the outage continues, according to the DMV.

🚨ALERT: @CO_DMV offices statewide are currently unable to issue licenses in person. We are aware of the issue and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible. In the meantime, please use https://t.co/7yXNakOpSn to complete transactions. Thank you for your patience. pic.twitter.com/wMBKdA0xdt — CO Dept. of Revenue (@CO_Revenue) May 1, 2023