Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

All services restored at Colorado driver license offices

Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
TN DMV
Posted at 10:31 AM, May 01, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-01 13:54:43-04

DENVER — Driver license renewals in Colorado were among services impacted statewide Monday after an outage forced the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles to reschedule appointments at all driver license offices.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, services were restored, according to the Colorado Department of Revenue.

The technical issue impacted new licenses as well as renewals, the creation of I.D. cards and instructional permits, according to a release.

The DMV said services still working included knowledge tests for permits, endorsements and requests for motor vehicle records.

The state’s motor vehicles division said it would reach out to Coloradans with an appointment to reschedule or offer an alternative service.

There was no indication on when all DMV services would be restored and some services were available online at myDMV.Colorado.gov or the myColorado app.

Residents who live in an area with a motor vehicle express kiosk can still use it to renew vehicle registrations while the outage continues, according to the DMV.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-sanders-furryscurry.png

Community

Join Denver7 at the 30th annual Furry Scurry on May 6. Click and learn more