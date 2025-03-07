State of DEN: Denver International Airport planning for continued growth over the next 30 years

DENVER — Denver International Airport held its State of DEN address on Thursday to give an update on current airport operations and what's being planned for the future.

The airport opened on February 28, 1999. At the time, it was built to serve 50 million passengers.

"In 2024, we served 82.3 million passengers, again in an airport that was designed for 50 [million]. International passenger traffic grew by 15% to 4.6 million. Both United and Southwest set all-time passenger records. Frontier set an all-time passenger record," said airport CEO Phil Washington.

With that growth has also come a powerful economic driver.

"We generated $47.2 billion annually, and we're supporting 244,000 jobs. This is incredible for an airport that is in the middle of the national airspace," said Washington.

Former Denver Mayors Federico Peña, Wellington Webb and Michael Hancock were in attendance at Thursday's event.

"Mayor Peña dreamt this airport. Mayor Webb built this airport, and Mayor Hancock built it into the incredible feat that it is today, now the third busiest airport in the country, sixth busiest in the world," said current Denver Mayor Mike Johnston during his remarks.

Though construction inside the airport is set to wrap up in the next two years, projects to improve the airport are not over. One upcoming project aims to make it easier to get to a rental car from the airport.

"We're pressing ahead on a consolidated rental car facility, or a ConRAC. DEN has the second largest rental car market in the entire country, and we're the only major airport without a ConRAC," said Washington.

There are also future plans to expand Concourse C West.

"It's the last undeveloped area on the original footprint," said Washington. "We'll add up to 11 new gates, including concessions, additional restrooms."

There is plenty of room to grow, according to airport officials. The property was built to expand up to 12 runways. Right now, there are six active runways.

Washington had a pointed message to airline officials who were in the crowd.

"We are building for the next 50 years at this airport. And if anyone is considering moving their headquarters to Denver, do it now," he said.