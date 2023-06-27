Spring Creek Fire ballooned in size Monday night, burned through estimated 3,000 acres

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. — Red Flag conditions are expected Tuesday on the Western Slope, as current high temperatures, dry fuels, low humidity and windy conditions fuel active wildfires.

Danny Jones

Smoke from the Spring Creek Fire can be seen from Denver7 viewer Danny Jones' house in Glenwood Springs. The blaze ballooned in size outside Parachute Monday night, nearly 200 miles outside Denver, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit Facebook page.

By Tuesday morning, the fire burned through an estimated 3,000 acres. As of Monday night, the agency said the Spring Creek Fire was 20% contained.

Luke Wildman Dobbs captured the Battlement Mesa ablaze Monday.

Luke Wildman Dobbs

An Air Quality Health Advisory for wildfire smoke was in effect for portions of Garfield and Mesa Counties on Monday. Similar conditions are forecasted Tuesday, and people in the area can expect to see impacts from the smoke, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit.

Firefighters said a complex incident management team was ordered and is expected to arrive Tuesday. Additional air support, crews and fire engines are all part of the fire-fighting effort.

There are no threats to any buildings, and no evacuation orders issued as of 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.