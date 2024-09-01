Spike in water-related deaths in Colorado focus of CPW rangers amid busy Labor Day Weekend

CHERRY CREEK RESERVOIR, Colo. — When celebrating the unofficial end of summer on or near water, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) wants to ensure you're doing so safely. The state has seen 30 water-related deaths so far this year.

Colorado is on track to surpass last year's water-related deaths of 32, and with a busy holiday weekend on the water, the agency reminds you to wear a life jacket.

Melody McCreary and her family started their Labor Day Weekend celebrations bright and early Saturday, staking out a picnic and boating spot along the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

The one thing they made sure to bring with them was life jackets. McCreary said after a cousin survived a near-drowning earlier this month, the flotation devices are a must, especially on a crowded weekend like this.

Across the state, life jackets are required. Kids under 13 must wear them when boating, kayaking, or paddle boarding, and adults must carry them on board.

CPW has handed out plenty of the $100 citations this year.

A spokesperson said as of July, the agency has handed out 430 life jacket citations in 2024. That's more than the number of boating-related citations issued in 2020 and 2021.

McCreary keeps safety at the forefront as their family celebrates the unofficial end of summer.

"Everyone had their life jackets today. We weren’t taking any risks," she said.