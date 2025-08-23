DENVER — Special Olympics Colorado says it surpassed its fundraising goal at this year's plane pull event, where teams of 25 people sign up to pull a 90,000-pound airplane a dozen feet across a Denver International Airport tarmac.

The plane pull is the organization's largest single-day fundraiser and helps support athletes across the state. Organizers say teams and sponsors raised more than $400,000, which surpassed the $380,000 fundraising goal.

"We are serving more than 25,000 athletes and individuals with intellectual disabilities. They have their own opportunities to train, compete, and participate at no cost to them or their families. We are only able to do that through the support we receive at events like the plane pull," said Special Olympics Colorado President Megan Scremin.

This year's fundraiser had a new location at the United Airlines Hangar at DIA. Law enforcement agencies, companies, families, and friends formed teams after raising a minimum of $1,250.

Erin Holloway, a Special Olympics Colorado athlete, said without the support of the organization, she would be lost.

Erick Valenzuela Erin Holloway has been an athlete with Special Olympics Colorado for more than 40 years, competing in sports like swimming, bocce ball, and golf.

“They’re my family. They’re my whole family and my whole world because they believe in me. I can always talk to them and they make life fun," said Holloway. "This event is super fun and it’s very important because it raises money for the entire state for Special Olympics athletes to be able to compete in the sports they love best."

Erick Valenzuela Denver7's Jayson Luber and Bradey King emceed the Special Olympics Colorado plane pull event on Saturday at Denver International Airport.

Special Olympics Colorado surpasses fundraising goal at annual plane pull event