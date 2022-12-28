Southwest flight canceled? Here's how to get a refund and new flight

DENVER — As Southwest Airlines cancellations continue to pile up, travel experts and passengers who made it to their final destinations are offering advice on how to salvage travel plans and how to get money back for unexpected expenses.

Refunds for flights

For those who booked canceled flights using a credit card, contact the company and ask about disputing the charge.

Several major credit companies like Chase, American Express, and Capital One offer travel insurance for certain credit cards.

Some insurance plans cover flight cancellations, lost baggage, and medical treatment.

Using travel protection, credit card companies can either refund the credit card holder for the flight or contact the airline directly for a refund.

Call other airlines, don’t depend on their websites

As stranded passengers continue to wait hours at airline customer service counters, one option to consider is calling other airlines and asking about their flight options.

Customer service agents assist with changing flight reservations and can often see when more seats become available before third party flight search engines.

Save your receipts

If you spent money on a hotel stay, food, or tickets for another airline, save your receipts to request reimbursement.

The receipts can be submitted to Southwest via the airline’s website which says “reasonable requests” will be honored.