Southbound I-25 at Castle Pines Parkway closed Tuesday morning due to semitruck crash, fuel spill

Posted at 11:38 AM, Jan 30, 2024
Southbound I-25 at Castle Pines Parkway closed Tuesday morning due to a crash involving a semi truck, Eric Hurst with South Metro Fire Rescue confirmed to Denver7.

Three people were taken to the hospital. Oone was seriously hurt, while two others had minor injuries.

The semi spilled diesel fuel across the highway, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

All drivers must exit the highway at Castle Pines Parkway while crews work to clear the crash and clean up the spill, CDOT said in a post on the social media site X.

