SB I-225 closes at 17th Pl., just after Colfax Ave., for over an hour Monday morning due to 3-car crash

AURORA, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 225 closed at 17th Place, just after Colfax Avenue, for over an hour Monday morning due to a three-car crash.

The crash on SB 225 at 17th has all lanes blocked and the interstate closed. It looks very serious and will be closed for a while. NB is backed up from Mississippi. pic.twitter.com/NPWkymuumO — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) June 24, 2024

There are multiple injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

#APDTrafficAlert: All southbound lanes of I-225 are currently closed due to a 3-vehicle crash at 17th Pl. Multiple injuries are being reported.



We are diverting all traffic onto the 17th Pl exit, but motorists can immediately get back onto the interstate from there.



We… pic.twitter.com/ED2AIhkCjx — Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) June 24, 2024

The crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-225, according to Luber. That portion of the interstate closed just after 6 a.m. Monday. It reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

Northbound I-225 backed up to Mississippi Avenue, but Luber recommended Peoria Street to get around the crash.

Aurora police diverted drivers onto the 17th Place exit but said drivers can immediately get back onto the interstate from there.

SB I-225 closes at 17th Ave., just after Colfax Ave. due to serious crash