SB I-225 closes at 17th Pl., just after Colfax Ave., for over an hour Monday morning due to 3-car crash

Southbound Interstate 225 closed at 17th Ave., just after Colfax Avenue, due to a serious crash Monday morning, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber said.
Posted at 6:07 AM, Jun 24, 2024

AURORA, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 225 closed at 17th Place, just after Colfax Avenue, for over an hour Monday morning due to a three-car crash.

There are multiple injuries, according to the Aurora Police Department.

The crash blocked all southbound lanes of I-225, according to Luber. That portion of the interstate closed just after 6 a.m. Monday. It reopened just before 7:30 a.m.

Northbound I-225 backed up to Mississippi Avenue, but Luber recommended Peoria Street to get around the crash.

Aurora police diverted drivers onto the 17th Place exit but said drivers can immediately get back onto the interstate from there.

