South Metro Fire Rescue, Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office rescuing two people from trench Tuesday morning

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — South Metro Fire Rescue and the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office worked to rescue two people from a trench on the Cherry Creek Trail Tuesday morning.

One person has minor injuries, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

There's a construction site on the Cherry Creek Trail near Parker Road and Broncos Parkway with a trench 10 feet wide by 5 feet deep and 75 feet long, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Rescue crews are working to shore up the sides of the trench to be able to get both people out safely. The trench has not collapsed, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

