CLEAK CREEK COUNTY, Colo. — Colorful Colorado is living up to its name as the leaves start changing across the state.

Tons of fall foliage fanatics gathered in search of the perfect photo op in a picnic area off Guanella Pass Road on Saturday morning.

With the first snowfall of the season expected in higher elevations on the first day of fall, it was the perfect window of opportunity to make the most of the last morning of summer.

“I think it's the best time because you get a balance of good air, good weather, and beautiful temperatures,” said Denver resident Oksana Ilye.

“We figured we just had a five-hour window [before the snow starts], so we took the drive in the morning,” added Goldston Diaz.

Guanella Pass Road was a hotspot on the weekend of September 21 — with social media to thank for spreading the word on where to find the best fall colors.

Nature landscape photographer Ryan Smith created the Colorado Fall Color Reports - ICONS Facebook group.

No stranger to the best landscapes at any given time of year, he became the go-to fall foliage resource for those who knew him.

“My phone would blow up 10, 15, 20 times a day [saying] ‘Ryan, where should we go? What are the colors looking like?’ And I thought, ‘Boy, wouldn't it be good for me to direct everyone to a single place where they could see realtime what the colors were doing?” said Smith.

Five years later, his Facebook group has grown to nearly 12,000 members who share realtime posts of the best fall foliage across the state.

“30 to 40 [posts] a day is kind of what we're getting currently,” he said.

In addition to groups like Smith’s, other social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram are helping to spread the word.

“We did see a post on Instagram like three days ago - we saw the bright yellow,” said Denver resident Kyle Tortajada, who was out taking family photos near Clear Lake.

Social media sites helping Colorado leaf peepers find the best fall foliage

“This is our first child, so this is our first year doing them with the baby,” he said.

As powerful as social media is, Smith says there’s a responsibility to ensure leaf-peepers leave no trace in the wilderness.

“I also want this page to be a watch out for any inappropriate activity too, and making sure that people are respecting nature,” he said. “So while the challenge of social media can present its downside, we're actually building that into a really positive side too, ensuring that everyone is using nature appropriately, staying where they should be, on the trails and so forth.”

The Denver7 weather team says good precipitation levels this year are really helping the fall foliage pop.

Peak colors are expected in late September in higher elevations like Glenwood Springs, Aspen, and the western part of Jefferson County.

Moderate foliage is expected to peak in the Front Range and Eastern Plains by around October 10.

“We’re all photographers because we all have cell phones, at least. And you know, to see the picture sharing and the beautiful community celebrating this beautiful place is amazing,” Smith said.

Vivid memories in vivid color - forever frozen on every leaf peeper’s camera roll.

“Fall is such a small season. It’s gone before you blink your eye,” said Diaz.