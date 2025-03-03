Snowboarder missing on Vail Mountain since Feb. 14 found deceased

VAIL, Colo. — The body of a snowboarder who had disappeared on Vail Mountain on the morning of Feb. 14 was found on Friday, the Eagle County Coroner's Office confirmed to Denver7 on Monday afternoon.

Connor Gill, 26, who lives in the Denver metro area, was snowboarding at Vail Mountain and was last seen around 8:50 a.m. on Feb. 14 when he was scanned at a lift, Sgt. Bob Silva with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office told Denver7 on the evening of Feb. 15.

Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Gill was headed toward the Avanti route area. Nobody had seen him since Feb. 14. Vail was one of many parts of Colorado that was pummeled by new snow during that time.

Vail Ski Patrol, along with Vail Mountain Rescue, helped with the search for Gill, which had been ongoing since he disappeared.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis confirmed to Denver7 that his body was found on Friday and identified on Monday.

No other details were immediately available.