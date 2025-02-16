Snowboarder missing from Vail Mountain since Friday morning

VAIL, Colo. — A snowboarder at Vail Mountain has been missing since Friday morning as conditions in Colorado's mountains grow more treacherous with new snow and strong winds.

Sgt. Bob Silva with the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office told Denver7 that Connor Gill, who lives around the Denver metro area and is in his mid-20s, was last seen and scanned at a lift around 8:50 a.m. on Friday. He was headed toward the Avanti route area. Nobody has seen him since.

Silva said investigators believe that he was wearing his typical ski outfit: an orange jumpsuit, gray helmet, Solomon snowboard and Smith goggles. Gill is described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He is an intermediate snowboarder, Silva said.

Submitted to Eagle County Sheriff's Office

Vail Ski Patrol, along with Vail Mountain Rescue, are helping with the search for Gill, which will continue into Sunday. They are also using dogs, but the new snow makes it difficult for them. Silva said searchers plan to use drones on Sunday, if the weather allows.

A search and rescue member reported Saturday that it was snowing sideways around Avanti, and visibility was limited.

Vail is one of many parts of Colorado that has been pummeled by new snow in the past 48 hours. A winter storm watch goes into effect Sunday morning for the area and will remain in place until late Monday night due to heavy snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

The Vail Police Department is reviewing their cameras in town to find any new leads as well, Silva said.