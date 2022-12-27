Snowboarder killed in avalanche on Berthoud Pass on Monday

DENVER — A snowboarder was caught and killed in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass on Monday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The slope that gave way was east-facing. The avalanche began near treeline, CAIC said.

The 44-year-old man who was killed was part of a group of four people of which two were buried during the avalanche. Family and witnesses reportedly helped rescue one person from the group who became buried, but despite lifesaving measures, one man died, a news release reported.

CAIC said a snowboarder who was in the area around the same time triggered a similar avalanche.

The deceased snowboarder has not been identified.

This marks the first death from an avalanche in the 2022-2023 season, according to CAIC's website.

CAIC said it received reports on Monday of other rider-triggered avalanches on steep, east-facing, wind-loaded slopes near treeline. One of those included a large skier-triggered slide on a southeast-facing slope at Loveland Pass.

"This exact aspect and elevation have been the bullseye location for avalanches since the beginning of the month," it reported.

CAIC said the east-facing slopes on Berthoud Pass and other areas were recently wind-loaded and therefore are the most dangerous.

"This is where you can trigger the largest avalanches," CAIC said. "With fresh snow, it's hard to identify which slopes have drifted snow. Avoid steep easterly-facing slopes directly below ridgetop to reduce your risk of avalanches."

On Monday, Berthoud Pass was rated as moderate, or level 2, on CAIC's danger scale, which ranges from 1 to 5. On Tuesday, it will increase to level 3, or considerable danger.

A large storm is moving into the mountains Tuesday evening, but winds — and dry conditions — will push snow onto east-facing slopes before any snow begins to fall. CAIC recommends keeping an eye out for these fresh drifts. By Tuesday evening, some of the snowiest areas of the state will see a rise in danger to level 4, or high, on CAIC's danger scale.

The snowpack along the Front Range and Summit County zones is relatively shallow, with faceted layers only 2 or 3 feet under the surface, CAIC reported.