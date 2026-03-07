Snow day in Evergreen brings sledding, skiing and outdoor fun

EVERGREEN, Colo. – Evergreen residents are making the most of a snowy day in the foothills, where fresh powder means outdoor fun instead of staying inside. Friday’s storm was set to bring up to 10 inches of snow to the area.

Richard Butler Logan Boone – Owner, Boone Mountain Sports

For Logan Boone, owner of Boone Mountain Sports, snowfall like this is good news for both the community and local businesses.

“We got our first snowfall of the year. It’s beautiful in March,” Boone said. “And we got to make sure people can walk in the store.”

Boone’s shop specializes in all things skiing, offering ski tuning, rentals and custom boot fitting. He says snowstorms are something Evergreen residents look forward to.

“When it snows, no problem here in Evergreen,” Boone said.

At the shop, Heidi Pallister and her daughters stopped by to drop off their skis to be waxed. With school canceled for the day, they were already planning how to spend their time in the snow.

“We’re going to make up some lost time from the lack of snow this year,” Pallister said.

Richard Butler Heidi Pallister and her daughters.

The family plans to head to Loveland Ski Area this weekend, but first, they’re taking advantage of the fresh snow closer to home.

“Sledding in the backyard, skiing at Loveland, maybe making snowmen,” Pallister said as her daughters chimed in about their favorite snow day traditions, including throwing snowballs and playing outside with their dog.

Across town at the Hiwan Golf Club, Evergreen Middle School students gathered on the hills that turn into popular sledding spots during the winter.

Maximus Franklin, said the first thing he did after waking up and learning school was canceled was text his friends to meet up and go sledding.

Richard Butler Maximus Franklin

“We’ll probably go back to somebody’s house and hang out afterwards,” Franklin said.

For Franklin and his friends, snow days are a regular part of life in the foothills.

“We typically do this pretty much every snow day, either we’ll bring skis or snowboard or sleds,” he said.

Franklin said the fresh snow made the hills perfect for sledding.

“It’s good. It’s cushiony, it’s nice. We just glide right over it. A lot of fun,” he said.

While heavy snow can slow travel in some areas, residents in Evergreen say it’s simply part of living in the mountains, and another reason to get outside and enjoy winter.