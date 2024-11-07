Snow day for DougCo! Douglas County Schools cancel Thursday classes due to snow

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Douglas County students will have a snow day on Thursday!

The Douglas County School District canceled classes Thursday due to snow in the forecast and “worse than anticipated” road conditions.

The district said snow is expected to continue Thursday and that, out of an “abundance of caution,” officials decided to give students and teachers a day off.

All district buildings will be closed.

The southern metro areas, including Highlands Ranch, Parker, and Castle Rock, may see another chance of snow by Thursday morning.

