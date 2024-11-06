Denver snow to continue through the AM, up to a foot accumulation in some areas

DENVER – Denver metro snow totals continue to stack up early Wednesday morning as treacherous driving conditions are expected along some metro roads, particularly south of Denver and along the eastern plains on I-70 where up to a foot of snow is possible.

The Denver metro area is under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. where more snow is expected to pile up.

“It’s been a steady snowfall which will continue through the morning and we won’t really see it lighten up much until after the lunch hour,” said Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo.

Over a foot of snow has been reported along the far eastern plains near places like Burlington making for a tricky drive on I-70 near the Kansas border.“Another 2 to 4 inches of snow is likely for the core of the Denver metro area and we could see even more along the Palmer Divide with wind chills staying in the teens,” said Hidalgo.

NWS Boulder

The communities of Brighton, Longmont, Parker, Highlands Ranch, Golden, Aurora, Arvada, Littleton, Boulder and Denver are included in the winter weather advisory with the heaviest accumulations expected across the southern and southwestern Denver metro area, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Boulder.

Hidalgo said the bulk of the snowfall will continue through the late morning and early afternoon hours with flurries lingering through the afternoon but gusty northerly winds will keep temperatures feeling much colder.

NWS Boulder

Castle Rock remains under a winter storm warning until 11 p.m. Wednesday where an additional 8 to 16 inches of snow is possible.

“Snow covered roads will make travel hazardous, with the possibility of very difficult or impossible travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes,” said the NWS.

The winter storm warning for Colorado’s eastern plains has been extended until 5 a.m. Thursday, which includes the communities of Limon and Akron.

By Wednesday evening, the snow is expected to clear out of Denver before another chance of snow arrives by Thursday morning for the southern metro areas including Highlands Ranch, Parker and Castle Rock, according to Hidalgo.

Denver7

