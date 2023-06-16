Snapping turtle considers laying eggs in Westminster neighborhood

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — People living in one Westminster neighborhood got an unexpected visitor on their front doorstep this week.

They found a giant snapping turtle looking for an area to lay her eggs, landing on one person's driveway, until that person decided to call Westminster police.

Officers then got calls the turtle moved two doors down. They decided to notify Westminster Animal Management so someone could help her find a more suitable area.

A Westminster Animal Management officer was notified and relocated the snapping turtle back across the street to a park.

Snapping turtles search for places to nest between late May and late June, according to a Westminster police Facebook post. Once a turtle finds a place to lay their eggs, she digs a hole and lays 20 to 40 eggs over a few hours. She then covers the eggs and returns to water, leaving her eggs and hatchlings to fend for themselves.