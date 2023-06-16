Watch Now
Snapping turtle considers laying eggs in Westminster neighborhood

Westminster Animal Management helps her find a more suitable location
Westminster snapping turtle.jpg
Posted at 12:29 PM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 14:29:45-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — People living in one Westminster neighborhood got an unexpected visitor on their front doorstep this week.

They found a giant snapping turtle looking for an area to lay her eggs, landing on one person's driveway, until that person decided to call Westminster police.

Officers then got calls the turtle moved two doors down. They decided to notify Westminster Animal Management so someone could help her find a more suitable area.

Westminster snapping turtle_3.jpg
Westminster snapping turtle_2.jpg

A Westminster Animal Management officer was notified and relocated the snapping turtle back across the street to a park.

Westminster snapping turtle_4.jpg
Westminster snapping turtle_5.jpg

Snapping turtles search for places to nest between late May and late June, according to a Westminster police Facebook post. Once a turtle finds a place to lay their eggs, she digs a hole and lays 20 to 40 eggs over a few hours. She then covers the eggs and returns to water, leaving her eggs and hatchlings to fend for themselves.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
NUGGETS CHAMPS PROMO.jpg

