Small, slow-moving brush fire burning at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds is under control

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A one-acre, slow-moving brush fire at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds and Regional Park is under control, according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

Firefighters are at the scene, according to the department's 6:38 p.m. social media post. As of 6:53 p.m., they had stopped forward progress and were extinguishing hot spots.

The grass fire did not damage any structures and no injuries were reported, South Metro Fire Rescue said.

This incident is considered under control, the South Metro Fire Rescue said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Arapahoe County Fairgrounds is located at 25690 E. Quincy Ave.

