Small plane buzzes boaters in Colorado before crashing

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a small plane that buzzed low over boats on a Northern Colorado reservoir before crashing on Sunday evening.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office said two people were injured in a small plane crash involving a Cessna 172 just west of Horsetooth Reservoir around 7 p.m. that day.

Stephanie Stamos/AP In this image provided by Stephanie Stamos, a small plane flies over boats in a Northern Colorado reservoir before it crashed near Fort Collins Sunday Sept. 11, 2022. Law-enforcement officials said two people in the single-engine plane survived the crash with minor injuries. Photographer Stephanie Stamos who was at the reservoir outside Fort Collins took photos of the plane fly near boaters and said the plane looked unstable and that the aircraft's wheels almost touched a boat. (Stephanie Stamos via AP)

The crash happened near the Sawmill Trail, west of Horsetooth Reservoir, the sheriff’s office said. First responders reached the crash site around 7:15 p.m. and said the two passengers were already outside of the plane. They had minor injuries.

Stephanie Stamos, who was in the area at the time, took photos of the plane as it flew extremely close to boaters. Stamos said the plane looked unstable and the aircraft's wheels almost touched one of the boats.

The sheriff's office said the Federal Aviation Administration is also investigating.

The plane was a 1975 Cessna 172M registered to an LLC based in Littleton, according to FAA records.