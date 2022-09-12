Two injured in small plane crash near Horsetooth Reservoir

DENVER — Two people were injured in a small plane crash involving a Cessna 172 just west of Horsetooth Reservoir Sunday evening around 7 p.m.

The crash happened near the Sawmill Trail, west of Horsetooth Reservoir, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. First responders reached the crash site around 7:15 p.m. and found the two people had gotten out of the plane.

They were taken to a hospital with what the sheriff’s office called minor injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash, the FAA said.

The plan is a 1975 Cessna 172M registered to an LLC based in Littleton, according to FAA records.

The sheriff’s office said it was looking for witnesses who have photos or video of the plane before, during or after the crash. Anyone who does can send them to the sheriff’s office by clicking this link.