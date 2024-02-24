Watch Now
Small, nonthreatening balloon intercepted over Utah by NORAD

Posted at 6:03 PM, Feb 23, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-23 20:03:56-05

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A small balloon spotted flying high over the mountainous Western United States has been intercepted by fighter jets over Utah.

North American Aerospace Defense Command fighter pilots sent to investigate the balloon determined it was not maneuverable and did not present a threat to national security.

There has been heightened interest in reports of balloons flying over the U.S. after the military identified and eventually shot down a Chinese spy balloon that crossed much of the country last year. Officials say the balloon intercepted Friday was not sent by a foreign adversary and poses no threat to aviation or the U.S.

