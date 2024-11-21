Small fire extinguished along Flagstaff Road west of Boulder on Wednesday evening

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A small fire broke out on Flagstaff Road in the foothills west of Boulder on Wednesday evening.

The small wildland fire was first reported around 9 p.m. near the stone Halfway House along the 1700 block of Flagstaff Road, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office said. This is about 500 feet from homes off of 5th Street. It's just west of Panorama Point.



Multiple agencies quickly responded to the fire, including Mountain View Fire Rescue, Boulder Fire Rescue, Boulder Police Department, and the sheriff's office.

Crews remained on scene until the fire was extinguished around 10 p.m.

Boulder County Sheriff's Office

Flagstaff Road was temporarily closed between the 500 block of Baseline up to the 2000 block of Flagstaff Road while crews mopped up the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown as of Thursday morning.

"These types of fires are notoriously hard to investigate as the fire response (digging lines, water, etc.) often destroys any evidence there may have been," the sheriff's office told Denver7.

In August, two men were arrested in connection with a fire in the same area. Cameron Brown and Alan Khoshaba are suspected of igniting a fire near Panorama Point on Flagstaff Road just west of Boulder. Eyewitness video from that night shows people near Panorama Point with fireworks ignited, and flames are visible. Both of their cases are currently active in the court system.

Another fire broke out in this same location in March 2018. The sheriff's office said it was human-caused.