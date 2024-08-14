Boulder County arson suspects arrested in Colorado, Florida

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two men wanted in connection to a July 31 arson in Boulder County were arrested and are facing felony charges.

Cameron Brown, 20, was taken into custody Tuesday and booked into the Boulder County Jail but was later released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.

Alan Khoshaba, 26, was taken into custody Wednesday in Florida and booked into the Palm Beach County Detention Center, where he remains at last check.

The two men are suspected of igniting a fire that was started and extinguished near Panorama Point on Flagstaff Road just west of Boulder.

Eyewitness video from that night shows people near Panorama Point with fireworks ignited, and flames are visible.

Both men face one count of second-degree arson and criminal mischief, both felonies.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they could also face additional charges related to the fire restrictions in place at the time.