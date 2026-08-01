SkyWest flight deboarded at DIA after 'non-credible threat'

Passengers on a SkyWest plane were deboarded at Denver International Airport late Friday night after what was later determined to be a "non-credible" security threat.

Airport officials said an anonymous caller had claimed there was a security threat on SkyWest flight 5240 to Grand Junction after the plane had already left the gate.

Passengers were deboarded and bused to gate B39 while the plane was searched, airport officials said, and Denver Police ultimately declared it a non-credible threat.

The incident came after part of the airport's terminal closed earlier in the night after a police dog alerted on an unattended bag. The Denver police bomb squad responded, and no explosive substances were found, according to airport officials.