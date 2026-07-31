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Denver International Airport west security checkpoint closed due to 'possible security threat'

Denver International Airport DIA
Denver7
Denver International Airport DIA
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Denver International Airport's Level 6 West — including the West security checkpoint and departures area — is closed due to a "possible security threat," airport officials said Friday evening.

The area is closed until further notice, airport officials said in a 5:32 p.m. post.

Airport officials said passengers should use Level 6 East for all departure processing and security screening.

Officials did not immediately provide any additional information about the security threat or when they believed the area would reopen. Denver7 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story that will be updated.