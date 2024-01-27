Skiers and snowboarders flock to Ruby Hill Rail Yard on opening weekend

Ruby Hill Rail Yard is back for another season.

With new boxes, rails, and a half pipe, the longest standing urban terrain park brings the thrill of the mountains right into the heart of Denver.

It’s completely free to use – all you need to do is show up in your attire and gear.

Denver Parks and Recreation teamed up with Winter Park Resort to create the snow and lay it out over the course of more than a week.

Around 300 people showed up on the rail yard’s opening day on January 26, with hundreds more expected over the course of the weekend.

It’s being maintained by dozens of volunteers.

Starting on February 2, free rental equipment will be provided every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

“Skiing and snowboarding has traditionally been something that was far away up in the mountains and it costs money to do, but down here in Denver, it's completely free. So that provides that accessibility,” said Dan Herr, Denver Parks and Recreation Senior Supervisor for Alternative Sports.

Snowboarders like Jason Nguyn and Caleb Mabasa took some inspiration from the X Games, which coincided with this year’s opening weekend.

“Like, it's super sick seeing all the snowboarders you see on Instagram compete in the X Games. And then you're like, I want to try, and like Ruby Hill is so close,” said Mabasa.

Speaking of the X Games – with heavier than normal mountain traffic due to the event, the rail yard offered a much quicker getaway for those wanting to get a ski or snowboard sesh in.

“Don't [have to] drive through that I-70 traffic to get to Keystone and Breck!” said Nguyn.

Whether you’re a seasoned vet or just starting off - it’s the culture that makes it so great, according to Ruby Hill Rail Yard’s regulars.

“The most exciting part is just like having all the people around you. Because a lot of the people here are super supportive of each other. Even if you're a beginner, like not doing as crazy tricks as them, there's like still cheering you on,” Mabasa said.

The rail yard is open during regular park hours between 5 am and 11 pm.