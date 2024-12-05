Skier caught, injured in avalanche near Berthoud Pass on Tuesday

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — An avalanche caught and injured a skier near Berthoud Pass on Tuesday, according to a report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The CAIC report reads that the skier was on Colorado Mines Peak, just above the pass in an area that is locally known as Mines 2, when they triggered an avalanche. The slide caught the skier.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office and Grand County Search and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the skier back to safety. No other information was available on the skier's injuries.

Colorado Avalanche Information Center An avalanche that injured a skier on Dec. 3, 2024 near Berthoud Pass.

The avalanche was ranked as a D2 Persistent Slab. It was 24 inches deep and 600 feet wide, according to CAIC.

The following day, CAIC forecasters investigated the avalanche. A preliminary report was published on Thursday.

On Dec. 1, a few days prior, a large, natural avalanche broke and slid down the slope adjacent to the Dec. 3 slide, CAIC reported.

Colorado has seen four avalanche accidents, including the one on Dec. 3, so far this season. The others happened:



After several days of calm weather, snowfall will arrive in the northern and central mountains on Monday. Three to six inches of snow is expected north of Interstate 70 and for the west-central mountains north of US 50.

Visit CAIC's website for the latest avalanche forecast.