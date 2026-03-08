IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. — Deputies in the high country are warning travelers about dangerous road conditions and unsafe driving behaviors as thousands of people pack Interstate 70 after a snowstorm blanketed Colorado's ski resorts with fresh powder.

Amid one of the worst snow seasons in Colorado history, Friday's snowfall led to heavier-than-normal traffic to the mountains, according to Sergeant Nick Aab with the Clear Creek County Sheriff's Office.

"I know people are excited to get up on the slopes, but just take it easy," he said. "Everyone thinks that because they have four wheel drive, they can still go the speed limit. That is not the case."

He said speeding causes the majority of crashes along I-70, with hot spots for accidents between Georgetown and the Eisenhower Tunnel and in the Floyd Hill construction zone.

"It's very narrow through there with the concrete barriers, especially going westbound, so it's a lot harder to navigate," he said. "We're seeing distracted driving. We're also seeing that everyone is getting impatient."

Denver7 spoke with several travelers making pit stops in Georgetown on their way back from the slopes Saturday afternoon. Eugene Marak said his normal 40-minute drive from Golden to Loveland took about two and a half hours Saturday morning.

Ski traffic surges after snowstorm brings fresh powder to Colorado's high country

"The snow was beautiful. One of the best in the season," said Marak.

Noah Jones, who went to Loveland Ski Resort with a group of friends, said while they didn't face terrible traffic, parking was a different story.

"It was crazy packed. We went through the lot once, and I think the three or four lots we tried to hit were full," said Jones.

Chuck Marsh with the Colorado Department of Transportation said the rapid accumulation of snow led to icy roads and more crashes along I-70.

"Through Friday night, we had a lot of crashes, a lot of spin-outs on some of those high mountain passes, and then it kind of continued, bursting into Saturday morning," said Marsh. "While a lot of the sunny areas of the road may be nice and dry, when you hit those shady spots, you still have moisture, precipitation, and even some ice and snow in some of those slick areas. And people aren't quite ready for that."

He said skiers and snowboarders should expect heavy traffic to the mountains again on Sunday.

"You can anticipate that everything that's melting today is going to come across the road tonight, and it's probably going to refreeze. So if there are some wet spots on the road tonight, trying to travel first thing in the morning Sunday, before the sun comes back up, it's probably going to be a little bit hazardous," said Marsh.