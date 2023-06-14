Sinkhole in Littleton neighborhood forces multi-week closure

LITTLETON, Colo. — A sinkhole that opened up in a Littleton neighborhood on Monday has forced an indefinite closure of the road.

The City of Littleton said crews are working to repair the sinkhole, which is on W. Jackson Hill Road just north of W. Mineral Avenue, but it may take weeks to reopen and the sinkhole may continue to grow.

On Monday, part of W. Jackson Hill Road closed after the road collapsed and a car became caught. Crews set up a boundary around the perimeter after the car was removed.

Staff with Littleton Public Works responded and found that one of the 48-inch underground culverts that drains water in Jackass Gulch had collapsed. A second culvert, which was 48 inches, was still intact. However, as more rain fell on Monday, the first sinkhole grew and the second culvert partially collapsed, the city said.

On Wednesday, the city will set up a pedestrian and bicycle detour route along the Railroad Spur Trail, which is west of Jackass Hill Road, and through the Palisade neighborhood.

W. Jackson Hill Road is now closed from W. Mineral Avenue to S. Curtice Court and W. Jamison Way. The closure will last for weeks, the city said. Drivers should avoid this area. There are no driveways off this section of the road.

C&L Water Solutions is working with the City of Littleton to make the necessary repairs.

The culverts will be replaced beginning on June 19, however the estimated date for reopening the road is unknown, the city said.

