Large sinkhole closes road in Littleton neighborhood

LITTLETON, Colo. — A large sinkhole forced a road closure in a Littleton neighborhood on Monday morning.

The sinkhole is on W. Jackass Hill Road just north of W. Mineral Avenue, according to the Littleton Police Department.

Crews with the City of Littleton are working at the scene. The road will remain closed until the sinkhole is repair and the road is safe for cars, the police department said.

The threat of flooding continues Monday over a large portion of Colorado including the Denver metro area stretching south through Colorado Springs and north to the Wyoming border. Click here for the latest.

