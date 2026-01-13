Shuttle buses replacing A Line service at three stops due to crash Tuesday morning, RTD says

DENVER — Shuttle buses are replacing A Line commuter rail service at three stops due to a crash on Tuesday morning, RTD said.

A train and pickup truck crashed at the Sable Boulevard crossing, according to Pauline Jaberman with RTD. There were 50 people on board the train at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The affected stops are Central Park, Peoria and the 40th / Airport - Gateway Park Stations.

Jaberman said RTD doesn't know yet the extent of damage to the train crossing.