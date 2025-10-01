Shutdown fallout: Unpaid TSA agents at Denver International Airport brace for turbulence

DENVER — Due to the government shutdown, Transportation Security Administration agents and air traffic controllers at Denver International Airport are working without pay.

The shutdown began Wednesday after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a deal to continue funding government services and operations.

On Wednesday, security lines at DIA were operating as usual.

“I flew in today from Baltimore, and I was worried that there would be long lines at TSA, but there really weren’t,” said traveler Jenny Wingrat.

But turbulent times are ahead.

On a post on X on Wednesday, TSA confirmed an extended government shutdown could mean longer wait times.

TSA workers are considered essential, so they are now required to continue working without pay.

During the last shutdown, many workers called out of work due to the lack of pay.

"Because we are a destination city, I think the overall impact will definitely be longer security lines. We’ll see an impact in staff shortages, overall, call outs, absenteeism,” said MSU professor and aviation security expert Jeff Price.

Price said we most likely won’t feel the effects for another couple of weeks, a relief for travelers who plan on flying in the next few days.

“It’s going to be a real big relief, I mean, it gives us an opportunity to get home on time, be able to spend more time with family, and be able to get back to work,” said Charlie Cook, who plans to fly out of Denver this weekend.

Price said since Denver is a major travel hub, it’s more likely to feel the impacts of the shutdown.

For context, TSA has around 64,000 employees.

It’s essential to note that the TSA’s duties extend beyond traveler screenings — which is why Price believes the shutdown could impact flight safety nationwide.

“I think it does raise safety concerns in addition to security concerns, with fewer safety audits, fewer compliance actions taking place on aircraft operators, pilots, security systems,” said Price.

In a statement, a Denver International Airport spokesperson said:

“TSA and FAA air traffic control staff are required to continue working unpaid during a federal shutdown. That being said, we cannot guarantee that TSA and FAA staffing will not be affected. We recommend getting to the airport at least two hours prior to boarding time and checking with your airline directly for any updates on your flight.”

Price pointed out the additional burdens this shutdown will add to an already stressful job.

"They've already got a higher built-in level of stress. Now they're worried about feeding their families, paying bills, and making the mortgage payment. Are you going to work with that mindset, not even knowing how long that's going to last?"