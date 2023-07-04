Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

1 person dead in shooting; investigation shuts down eastbound Interstate 70 at York Street Tuesday morning

Eastbound I-70 shut down from north Washington Street to Colorado Boulevard
The motorcyclist sustained serious injuries. Eastbound I-70 was closed from North Washington Street to Colorado Boulevard.
July 4,2023 Eastbound I70 shooting investigation.jpg
Posted at 7:24 AM, Jul 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-04 11:02:25-04

DENVER — A man is dead following a shooting that left a crime scene trail along eastbound Interstate 70 between North Washington Street and Colorado Boulevard Tuesday morning, July 4.

The Denver police investigation into the shut down the stretch of highway for more than four hours.

Traffic was diverted at Steele Street.

Before getting stuck in the detour bottleneck, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended the easiest alternative was for drivers to use northbound Interstate 25 to eastbound Interstate 76, then take eastbound Interstate 270 to get over to I-70 again.

You could also go over to Quebec Street before getting back on I-70.

DPD first reported the closure around 10:30 Monday night for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on eastbound I-70 at north Colorado Boulevard.

Then Denver police later released it was a shooting and tweeted the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the incident.

Luber said the incident started at Brighton Boulevard, but ended at Colorado Boulevard. That's why the entire stretch of I-70 was closed.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to identify a suspect. No arrests have been at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know