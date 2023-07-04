1 person dead in shooting; investigation shuts down eastbound Interstate 70 at York Street Tuesday morning

DENVER — A man is dead following a shooting that left a crime scene trail along eastbound Interstate 70 between North Washington Street and Colorado Boulevard Tuesday morning, July 4.

The Denver police investigation into the shut down the stretch of highway for more than four hours.

Traffic was diverted at Steele Street.

Before getting stuck in the detour bottleneck, Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber recommended the easiest alternative was for drivers to use northbound Interstate 25 to eastbound Interstate 76, then take eastbound Interstate 270 to get over to I-70 again.

You could also go over to Quebec Street before getting back on I-70.

EB 70 remains closed at Brighton Blvd due to the crash/shooting/DPD investigation. WB is open.



I would use NB 25 to EB I-76 then EB 270 over to I-70.

DPD first reported the closure around 10:30 Monday night for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist on eastbound I-70 at north Colorado Boulevard.

Then Denver police later released it was a shooting and tweeted the motorcyclist was seriously injured in the incident.

Luber said the incident started at Brighton Boulevard, but ended at Colorado Boulevard. That's why the entire stretch of I-70 was closed.

#DPD is investigating a single vehicle crash with serious injuries involving a motorcyclist on I-70 eastbound at N. Colorado Blvd. Expect delays in the area.

The investigation is ongoing. Officers are working to identify a suspect. No arrests have been at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).