Shiffrin takes slalom to move within 1 win of Vonn's record

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin, of Colorado, won the first women’s World Cup race of 2023 to move within one victory of Lindsey Vonn's record.

Shiffrin dealt best with difficult course conditions to dominate a floodlit slalom and raise her career tally to 81 World Cup wins.

She could match the best mark Thursday at another slalom on the same course. American standout Vonn set the women’s record of 82 before retiring in 2019.

The overall best mark is 86 and is held by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark.

“I’m incredibly happy. I had so much fun skiing today and it was really my best skiing both runs today," Shiffrin said.