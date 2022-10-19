Sheriff's office releases more details on vehicle linked to Adams County shooting

DENVER — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office released more information about a Chevrolet Tahoe officials believe is connected to a shooting at a house party early Saturday that left a student dead and seven other people injured.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicle is a blue Chevy Tahoe with Colorado license plate 019FEF. Its VIN number is 1GNEK13Z12J183610. The sheriff’s office also released more images of the SUV.

The shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 900 block of Dakin Street near Greenwood Boulevard, the sheriff’s office said.

A 12th grader at North High School in Denver was killed in the shooting, according to a letter released by the school and obtained by Denver7. But the coroner’s office has not formally identified the victim in the shooting who died.

Seven other people were injured in the shooting, including some students from Westminster, the Westminster Public Schools superintendent said in a letter to district families.

But the sheriff’s office has released scant information about the shooting or possible suspects. On Monday, the sheriff’s office did release two blurry images of the Chevy Tahoe.

The sheriff’s office is still asking anyone with information about the shooting to call its detective division tip line at 720-322-1313.

The sheriff's office has released photos of an early 2000s model dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe believed by authorities to be connected to the shooting.


