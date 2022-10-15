Watch Now
Multiple victims in shooting at house party, according to Adams County Sheriff's Office

The investigation continues near Greenwood Blvd and Dakin Street.
Posted at 9:18 AM, Oct 15, 2022
One person was killed and ‘multiple others’ were injured in a shooting at a house party early Saturday morning, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office.

Little information is currently available, but the sheriff’s office tweeted deputies responded to 911 calls and that multiple shooting victims were taken to hospitals.

The investigation continues near Greenwood Blvd and Dakin Street.

The is a developing story and will be updated with further information.

