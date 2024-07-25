Sheriff's office continues search for missing Weld County woman last seen in January

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office (WCSO) on Thursday provided an update on the search for a missing woman who was last seen in January.

Kaysey Yoder, 39, was last seen walking away from her home in the 36000 block of Appy Road in unincorporated Weld County around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14. A previous release stated Yoder was seen at the Ault liquor store later that night between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Yoder's husband reported her missing just before 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The sheriff's office said Thursday it has spoken to more than 20 people, including members of Yoder's family, friends and "uninvolved" witnesses, about her disappearance. Deputies used drones and a K9 to search a two-mile area shortly after her disappearance. The sheriff's office also issued a Be On The Lookout alert to surrounding law enforcement agencies. However, "none of these leads panned out to anything sheriff's office detectives could follow up on," according to WCSO.

Local Weld County deputies looking for missing woman, 34, last seen in Ault on Jan. 14 Sydney Isenberg

Deputies searched Weld County Road 74 and Highway 14 along with their interconnected roads from Yoder's home to the Fort Collins area. The sheriff's office also conducted a five-mile search to the east on Weld County Road 74.

The sheriff's office said investigators have followed up on roughly 50 community tips, including alleged sightings. Those tips have sadly "not uncovered where [Yoder] went or where she is now." WCSO said "no criminal act is suspected involving [Yoder's] departure from home."

"Again, we believe Kaysey left because she wanted to, and at this time, we do not suspect a crime was committed when she left her home," the sheriff's office said.

Weld County Sheriff's Office

WCSO has consulted with the Colorado Bureau of Investigation and the Federal Bureau of Investigation on the case. The sheriff's office said it is also working with the Weld County District Attorney's Office and the 19th Judicial District "to obtain search authority for evidence to help narrow the search."

Anyone with information about Yoder's whereabouts or disappearance is asked to call Detective Stupka at 970-400-2832. You can also contact the sheriff's office tip line by phone at 970-304-6464 or by email at crimetips@weld.gov.