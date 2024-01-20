Watch Now
Weld County deputies looking for missing woman, 34, last seen in Ault on Jan. 14

missing Kaysey Yoder
Posted at 11:13 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-20 01:13:49-05

AULT, Colo. — The Weld County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman who was last seen Sunday.

Kaysey Yoder, 34, left her home in Eaton around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14. She was last seen at the Ault liquor store later that night between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Yoder is described as a white female, 5 feet 9 inches tall and 110 pounds with platinum blonde hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, and black knee-high combat-style boots. She was also carrying a gray, green and blue athletic backpack.

missing Kaysey Yoder

The sheriff's office said Yoder has ties to Loveland, Fort Collins, Greeley, Ault and Nunn. She also has family in Cheyenne and Laramie, Wyoming.

In an email to Denver7, a friend said Yoder is a "loving mother of 4" and may be experiencing a mental health crisis.

Anyone with information on Yoder's whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Brandon Stupka at 970-356-4015 or bstupka@weld.gov.

