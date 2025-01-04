Sheriff's office captures video of Summit County avalanche

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office captured on video a remotely triggered avalanche above Frisco Saturday.

No one was caught or injured in the avalanche on the northeast side of Peak 1, the sheriff’s office said.

Watch the video in the player below:

On Tuesday, one of the largest avalanches of the season occurred on Mt. Trelease above Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel. No injuries were reported in that remotely triggered slide.

The avalanche danger remains considerable in Summit County and surrounding areas, with a special avalanche advisory in effect through the weekend.

The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) warns that signs of instability, like cracking or collapsing in the snow, may not be obvious.

An avalanche can be triggered from long distances away, and it can pull back onto or overrun lower-angle slopes nearby.