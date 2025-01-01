No injuries after large avalanche near Eisenhower Tunnel amid dangerous conditions

DENVER — No one was injured after one of the largest avalanches of the season occurred on Mt. Trelease above Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel Tuesday.

The slide was remotely triggered by skiers from low-angle terrain, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

The CAIC said this incident underscores the risk of triggering large avalanches from a distance, even from gentle or flat terrain.

The agency issued a special advisory due to the high avalanche danger, warning people to be cautious while enjoying the fresh snow.

The Northern and Central Mountains will see the highest avalanche danger. The mountains around Steamboat Springs will reach a high-danger status Friday evening.

Dangerous areas will increase as snowfall continues through the weekend.