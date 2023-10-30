Sheriff: Man found dead at Glenwood park ‘could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions’

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A man found dead inside Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Saturday morning was heavily armed and “could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions,” the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.

The man’s body was discovered prior to the opening of the park and was not related to any of the rides at the park, the sheriff’s office said in a news release Saturday.

The man has not been identified and his cause and manner of death have yet to be released. However, the sheriff’s office said the man was a 22-year-old from the Carbondale area.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect drove a vehicle up to the area of the park, which is located on a mountain above Glenwood Springs, and illegally entered the park after hours sometime before his body was discovered Saturday morning.

Robert Garrison (KMGH)

Garfield County authorities said he was dressed in black-colored tactical clothing, bearing patches and emblems that gave the appearance of being associated with law enforcement. He was wearing body armor and what appeared to be a ballistic helmet.

Additionally, the suspect was armed with a semi-automatic rifle and semi-automatic handgun and multiple, loaded magazines for both weapons. Investigators also discovered multiple improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on the suspect and inside his vehicle.

“While this investigation is still ongoing and very active it is important to realize that given the amount of weaponry, ammunition, and explosive devices found, the suspect could have implemented an attack of devastating proportions upon our community and first responders,” a news release from the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office read.

The sheriff’s office said authorities have swept the park to ensure no other IEDs had been planted on rides or other areas of the park. They said its investigation has so far indicated that nobody in the public was at risk.

“The initial two days of the investigation have been carried out in a slow, methodical manner in order to search the property, as well as the suspect’s residence to ensure the safety of the public and to begin to determine the extent of his criminal activity,” the release read.

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park was closed Saturday and will remain closed for “time being” as the investigation continues, the sheriff’s office said.

In September of 2021, the park was the scene of a fatal accident involving a 6-year-old girl who died while riding the Haunted Mine Drop.